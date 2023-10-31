Russia Arrests Suspect in Murder Plot Against Ex-Ukrainian Lawmaker

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday it had detained a man allegedly involved in the attempted murder of Oleg Tsaryov, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who was once purportedly slated to lead a pro-Russian puppet government in Kyiv.

Tsaryov’s associates said Friday that he was shot and badly wounded at his home in annexed Crimea, while a statement released by FSB on Tuesday described his condition as “satisfactory.”

Law enforcement officials have not revealed the identity of the detained man they claim was involved in the attempted murder of the ex-lawmaker, saying only that he is a 46-year-old Russian citizen from the southern resort town of Yalta and was employed by Tsaryov.

“Witness testimonies and video surveillance confirmed that [the man], on the instructions of [Ukraine’s SBU security service], organized the surveillance of Tsaryov and equipped a weapons cache that was later used in the assassination attempt,” the FSB said.