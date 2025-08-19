Dozens of Russian Regions to Pilot Patriotic Lessons in Preschools

At least 100 preschools across Russia and occupied parts of Ukraine will begin piloting state-backed “patriotic lessons” this fall, the Education Ministry announced Tuesday, expanding a program endorsed by President Vladimir Putin.
The classes, known as “Important Conversations,” were introduced in high schools in 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Putin called for the lessons to be extended to preschoolers in order to instill patriotic values at an earlier age.
The ministry said the lessons for children aged 3 to 7 will run from September through November in 19 Russian regions and the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.
Children will be taught “respect for Russian culture and history, love for the Motherland,” as well as family values and traits such as kindness and honesty, according to the ministry.
Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said the new “age-appropriate” materials would help children form “correct ideas about important life values” and grow into “responsible citizens.”
Critics have denounced the lessons as political indoctrination. In some preschools that tested the program earlier, children were dressed in military uniforms, given toy weapons and had bandages wrapped on them to simulate battlefield wounds.
The city of Vologda in northwestern Russia had already introduced the lessons for preschoolers in January.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.