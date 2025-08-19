Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Dozens of Russian Regions to Pilot Patriotic Lessons in Preschools

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

At least 100 preschools across Russia and occupied parts of Ukraine will begin piloting state-backed “patriotic lessons” this fall, the Education Ministry announced Tuesday, expanding a program endorsed by President Vladimir Putin.

The classes, known as “Important Conversations,” were introduced in high schools in 2022 after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Putin called for the lessons to be extended to preschoolers in order to instill patriotic values at an earlier age.

The ministry said the lessons for children aged 3 to 7 will run from September through November in 19 Russian regions and the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Children will be taught “respect for Russian culture and history, love for the Motherland,” as well as family values and traits such as kindness and honesty, according to the ministry.

Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said the new “age-appropriate” materials would help children form “correct ideas about important life values” and grow into “responsible citizens.”

Critics have denounced the lessons as political indoctrination. In some preschools that tested the program earlier, children were dressed in military uniforms, given toy weapons and had bandages wrapped on them to simulate battlefield wounds.

The city of Vologda in northwestern Russia had already introduced the lessons for preschoolers in January.

Read more about: Schools

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

New Russian School Textbook Teaches Students How to Operate Drones

The new textbook is part of Russia’s national initiative to train 1 million drone operators at more than 500 schools and 30 universities by 2030.
1 Min read

In Photos: Schools Across Russia and Occupied Ukraine Hold Anti-Terrorism Drills

Photos circulated online showed adults armed with mock assault rifles and pistols, sometimes pointing the weapons at teachers and students.
1 Min read

Middle School Student Stabs Classmates in Nizhny Novgorod

Police sources and classmates told local media that the teenager had allegedly been bullied by his victims and brought a knife to school to exact revenge...
1 Min read

Teenager Arrested After Attacking Classmates in Siberia’s Irkutsk Region

The incident follows a similar attack last week in Chelyabinsk, where another 13-year-old was arrested for injuring at least four people.
1 Min read