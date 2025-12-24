Russia Adds Record Number of Minors to ‘Terrorist and Extremist’ Register in 2025

Russia added 341 minors to its national register of “terrorists and extremists” in 2025, marking the highest annual figure in at least seven years, the exiled news outlet Vyorstka reported Wednesday.

This year's number compares with 161 minors added in 2024 and just 304 over the previous six years combined, an analysis by Vyorstka found. Only one minor placed on the list this year was later removed.

The youngest person added to the register was 14-year-old Timofei Mamoshkin from the Ryazan region, who was listed in November after authorities charged him under terrorism-related legislation. The specific allegations against im have not been made public.

Another case involved Timur Omarakaev from the Stavropol region, who was added to the register on the day he turned 18.

A man with the same name was sentenced in St. Petersburg in the summer of 2025 to four years and four months in prison for assaulting passersby, though it was not immediately clear whether the cases were connected.