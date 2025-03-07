No Russian Children Adopted by Foreigners in 2024 – IStories

Adoptions of Russian children by foreigners came to a complete halt in 2024, while domestic adoptions continued to decline, the investigative outlet IStories reported Friday, citing Education Ministry data.
Last year marked the first time in at least 15 years that no Russian children were adopted by foreign citizens. The trend has steadily declined since 2012, when Moscow banned U.S. adoptions, and virtually ended after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Only six Russian children were adopted abroad in 2023, and officials reported the closure of all foreign adoption agencies that year.
Russia has further tightened adoption rules, banning adoptions to countries that allow gender reassignment as part of a broader push toward ultra-conservative social policies.
Domestic adoptions have also fallen. IStories reported that adoptions by Russian citizens have declined since 2016, and the number of adopted children returned to foster care has nearly doubled since 2014.
So, too, has the number of Russian families registering as potential foster parents dropped since 2010.
At the start of 2024, around 358,000 children were in Russian foster homes, according to government statistics. Many remain in limbo as Russia considers barring adoptions to “unfriendly” countries, and prospective foreign parents face logistical hurdles traveling to Russia.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.