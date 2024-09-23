Support The Moscow Times!
Teenager Arrested After Attacking Classmates in Siberia’s Irkutsk Region

A 13-year-old middle school student in Siberias Irkutsk region was arrested after attacking his classmates, local police said Monday.

Police said the student injured one classmate inside a locker room and caused “minor injuries” to other students in the town of Balagansk, located around 5,000 kilometers (3,107 miles) east of Moscow. The victims are receiving medical attention, and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to officials.

“School staff detained the 8th grader and handed him over to the investigative and rapid response team,” the Interior Ministry’s regional branch said.

Russias Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, opened a criminal case for attempted murder and negligence, while the prosecutor’s office announced it would oversee the investigation.

Law enforcement officials did not say what weapon was used in the attack, but the government newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta reported that a hammer was used.

The incident follows a similar attack last week in the Ural Mountains city of Chelyabinsk, where another 13-year-old was arrested for injuring at least four people, including a teacher, in a hammer attack at a local middle school.

