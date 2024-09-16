×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

13-Year-Old Student in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Attacks Classmates, Teacher With Hammer

t.me/ostorozhno_novosti

A middle school student in the city of Chelyabinsk attacked several classmates and a teacher with a hammer, law enforcement authorities said Monday, as local media reported at least four people being injured as a result of the attack.

“A 13-year-old student in Chelyabinsk caused bodily harm to his peers and teacher with various objects,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Law enforcement officials launched a criminal investigation into the incident, treating it as attempted murder and a case of “negligence.”

Chelyabinsk region Governor Alexei Teksler said “there are victims” following the attack, adding that “they have been hospitalized, and all necessary medical care is being provided.” He did not say how many people were injured.

“The big question is how a student brought a hammer to school. Why didn't the guards react?” Teksler said.

Local media, citing health officials, reported that at least two girls, one boy and a teacher were injured in the hammer attack.

The seventh-grader who allegedly carried out the attack also injured himself, the Interfax news agency reported, citing law enforcement officials.

The identity of the student and the motive for the attack were not immediately known.

Read more about: Schools , Chelyabinsk

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Police Probe Mass Street Brawl, Shootout in Chelyabinsk

Conflicting reports suggested that the fight may have erupted due to a relationship triangle between a woman, an army soldier and a Wagner mercenary group...
2 Min read

Moscow Seizes Pasta Maker Makfa in Wartime Nationalization Sweep

The company’s lawyer said he “sees grounds” to challenge the verdict with Russia’s Constitutional Court.
2 Min read

The Kremlin’s Creeping Nationalizations Hit Chelyabinsk Businesses

These seized assets are likely destined to be transferred to regime loyalists, analysts agreed. 
4 Min read

In Photos: Russia's Pivot to Asia Spurs Boom in Mandarin Classes

The demand for Mandarin classes in Russia has surged as Moscow grows ever closer to Beijing.
1 Min read