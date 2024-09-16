13-Year-Old Student in Russia’s Chelyabinsk Attacks Classmates, Teacher With Hammer

A middle school student in the city of Chelyabinsk attacked several classmates and a teacher with a hammer, law enforcement authorities said Monday, as local media reported at least four people being injured as a result of the attack.
“A 13-year-old student in Chelyabinsk caused bodily harm to his peers and teacher with various objects,” Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.
Law enforcement officials launched a criminal investigation into the incident, treating it as attempted murder and a case of “negligence.”
Chelyabinsk region Governor Alexei Teksler said “there are victims” following the attack, adding that “they have been hospitalized, and all necessary medical care is being provided.” He did not say how many people were injured.
“The big question is how a student brought a hammer to school. Why didn't the guards react?” Teksler said.
Local media, citing health officials, reported that at least two girls, one boy and a teacher were injured in the hammer attack.
The seventh-grader who allegedly carried out the attack also injured himself, the Interfax news agency reported, citing law enforcement officials.
The identity of the student and the motive for the attack were not immediately known.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.