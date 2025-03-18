Warm Temperatures Bring Ice Melt and Flooding to Russia’s Chelyabinsk Region

Unseasonably warm weather triggered ice breakups and flooding in Russia’s Chelyabinsk region, located in the Ural Mountains.

Rescuers evacuated 70 residents, including 20 children, in the city of Asha, around 260 kilometers (165 miles) from the Kazakh border, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

Images and videos showed rescue crews using inflatable boats to transport people and animals through flooded streets.

In the village of Ostrolensky, 78 kilometers (48.5 miles) from the border, at least 36 households were impacted by rising waters. However, local residents refused to evacuate, according to emergency authorities.