Dam Collapses in Russia's Chelyabinsk Region, Forcing Hundreds to Flee

Heavy rainfall led to the collapse of a reservoir dam in the Ural Mountains region of Chelyabinsk on Friday night, Russian authorities said, forcing residents of nearby villages to evacuate their homes.

A dam at the Kialimskoye reservoir, measuring around 500 meters long, was unable to hold back rising waters and broke, unleashing a flood torrent toward four villages in the Karabash district of the Chelyabinsk region.

A video shared on social media showed the dam being washed away by a powerful current of water, which poured into the surrounding area. Another video, filmed by someone who sought safety on the roof of a building, showed fast-flowing water engulfing homes, cars and trees.