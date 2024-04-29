Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Ishim River Swells to Record High Amid Widespread Flooding

Updated:
An aerial view of flooding in the town of Ishim. Russian Ministry of Construction Press Office / TASS

Water levels in the Ishim River in Russia’s Tyumen region have hit an all-time high, regional authorities said Monday, causing a large traffic backup along a major highway.

“The water level in the Ishim River isn’t decreasing. It even increased due to yesterday’s rainfall. The historical maximum of [12.15 meters] has been reached,” Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor said on the messaging app Telegram.

“The water is already higher than asphalt in some places, but the embankment is keeping the [Tyumen-Omsk] highway from overflowing,” he added. According to Moor, high water levels in the Ishim River has led to a traffic jam stretching around 60 kilometers along both sides of the Tyumen-Omsk highway.

Since early April, Russia and neighboring Kazakhstan have been battling devastating floods that have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people. 

Spring flooding caused by melting ice is common in some parts of Russia, but this year’s heavy rainfall, combined with unusually warm spring weather, has led to severe flooding in Russia’s Urals and western Siberia.

Authorities in the Tyumen region declared a state of emergency on April 8 due to the swelling rivers, with mandatory evacuations ordered in two regional districts. Officials previously said the Ishim River would reach peak levels around April 23-25.

In mid-April, regional authorities urged residents to flee their homes as the nearby Ishim and Tobol rivers swelled to dangerous levels.

Read more about: Weather , Natural disasters , Tyumen

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

the show must go on

Russia’s Orenburg Holds WWII Victory Parade Rehearsals Amid Flood Crisis

As thousands of homes remained submerged underwater, city officials pressed on with rehearsals for Russia's showpiece patriotic holiday.
2 Min read
devastating floods

More Evacuations in Russia’s Urals, Western Siberia as Water Levels Rise

Authorities in the Kurgan and Tyumen regions have urged residents to flee as the nearby Tobol and Ishim rivers swell to dangerous levels.
2 Min read
spring flooding

Partial Dam Collapse in Siberia’s Tomsk Region as River Swells

The Tom River could reach a dangerous height of 8.9 meters between Monday and Wednesday, regional authorities said.
2 Min read
Moscow

Despite 'Unusual' Sunshine, Moscow is on the Verge of Freezing

Moscow's May sunshine will pack its bags and leave residents broken-hearted by Wednesday