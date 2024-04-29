Russia’s Ishim River Swells to Record High Amid Widespread Flooding

Water levels in the Ishim River in Russia’s Tyumen region have hit an all-time high, regional authorities said Monday, causing a large traffic backup along a major highway.

“The water level in the Ishim River isn’t decreasing. It even increased due to yesterday’s rainfall. The historical maximum of [12.15 meters] has been reached,” Tyumen region Governor Alexander Moor said on the messaging app Telegram.

“The water is already higher than asphalt in some places, but the embankment is keeping the [Tyumen-Omsk] highway from overflowing,” he added. According to Moor, high water levels in the Ishim River has led to a traffic jam stretching around 60 kilometers along both sides of the Tyumen-Omsk highway.