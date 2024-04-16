Russia’s Orenburg Holds WWII Victory Parade Rehearsals Amid Flood Crisis

Authorities in the southern Russian city of Orenburg announced that rehearsals for the annual Victory Day parade had started on Tuesday despite unprecedented floods submerging thousands of homes and forcing scores of residents to evacuate.

“Starting today, Orenburg garrison troops began training for the ceremonial passing of the parade troops dedicated to the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Russia refers to World War II as the Great Patriotic War, the end of which is celebrated as the country’s most important public holiday each year on May 9.

Orenburg is just beginning to emerge from some of the worst flooding seen in almost a century after the nearby Ural River swelled to nearly 12 meters over the weekend. At least 12,000 houses in the city were flooded at the peak of the deluge, while 5,510 remained submerged as of early Tuesday.