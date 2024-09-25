Russian MPs Back Adoption Ban on Countries Allowing Gender Reassignment

Russia's parliament Wednesday voted to back a bill banning the adoption of Russian children in countries that allow gender reassignment, the latest in a series of ultra-conservative social measures.

Moscow has long portrayed itself as a bulwark against liberal values, but that trend has hugely accelerated since the Kremlin launched its war in Ukraine, further rupturing ties with the West.

The bill would ban citizens of countries that authorize "the change of sex by medical intervention, including with the use of medicine," or allow individuals to change their gender on official identity documents.

It is the latest attack and stigmatization of LGBTQ+ people by Moscow as President Vladimir Putin has massively reinforced his conservative, anti-liberal vision for the country since launching his Ukraine campaign in February 2022.

A day earlier lawmakers had called for a ban on promoting childless lifestyles, depicting what they called the "movement" and "ideology" of couples choosing not to have children as a decadent Western influence, antithetical to Russia's "traditional values."