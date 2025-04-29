Trans Woman Charged With Justifying Terrorism Launches Hunger Strike in Jail

A transgender woman on trial for allegedly justifying terrorism online has gone on a hunger strike to protest her treatment in jail, a prisoner rights group said Monday.

Olga Sivushkova, 37, was arrested in January on accusations of sharing a link to an interview with a spokesman for the Freedom of Russia Legion, a Ukraine-based paramilitary unit of Russian citizens opposed to the Kremlin.

“I’m getting tongue-tied because I’m on the 13th day of a hunger strike,” Sivushkova was quoted as telling a judge on Monday, according to the prisoner rights group Russia Behind Bars.

“The situation is terrible. I sleep on the floor. They’re pressuring me, trying to break and humiliate me,” she said via videolink from a pre-trial detention center in the Vologda region.

Sivushkova, who is being tried by a St. Petersburg military court, faces up to seven years in prison on charges of publicly justifying terrorism online.