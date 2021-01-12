Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Young Russians’ Extremism Sentences Reduced for ‘Plot to Overthrow Putin’

Maria Dubovik (R), the Novoye Velichiye chat group's founder, pictured near the Moscow City Court. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow court has reduced by three months the prison sentences of two activists jailed last year for plotting to overthrow President Vladimir Putin, news outlets reported Tuesday.

Three young activists received real jail terms and four others were handed suspended sentences in August 2020 on accusations of plotting an uprising as part of an anarchist chat group called “New Greatness.” Their supporters said Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) fabricated the high-profile case through infiltration and a prominent rights group declared them political prisoners.

On Tuesday, the legal news website OVD-Info reported that Moscow City Court reduced Ruslan Kostylenkov’s seven-year sentence to six years and nine months and Pyotr Karamzin’s sentence of six and a half years to six years and three months.

The third jailed activist, Vyacheslav Kryukov, will serve out the entirety of his six-year sentence, as will the four others who received suspended sentences ranging between four and six and a half years.

Their defense team said it will continue to appeal the remaining sentences, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Critics of President Vladimir Putin accuse the authorities of opening politically motivated cases on serious charges of treason and terror in recent years.

“We need to step up our efforts when it comes to combating extremism and crime,” Putin said in a congratulatory note to Russian prosecutors on their professional holiday Tuesday.

Read more about: Court case , FSB

Read more

espionage affair

Russia Jails Former Energy Exec for 15 Years on Spying Charges

Russia's most prominent rights group described Karina Tsurkan as a political prisoner who had been denied a fair trial.
'new greatness' case

Court Jails Young Russians for 'Plotting to Overthrow Putin'

The activists' case has sparked protests and allegations of police overreach.
FALL FROM GRACE

Russian Governor Detained on Murder Charges

Sergei Furgal is suspected of ordering hits on several businessmen in the Russian Far East in the early 2000s.
Football scandal

Russian Football Stars Sentenced to Jail for Assault

The court sentenced Alexander Kokorin to 18 months, while Pavel Mamayev was ordered to serve 17 months.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.