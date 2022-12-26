Support The Moscow Times!
FSB Kill 4 Ukrainian 'Saboteurs' Attempting to Enter Russia

By AFP
Federal Security Service

Russia's FSB domestic security agency announced on Monday that it had killed a group of saboteurs from Ukraine attempting to cross into a Russian border region.  

"As a result of a clash on December 25, 2022, four saboteurs, who attempted to enter the territory of the Bryansk region from Ukraine, were killed," the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. 

It added that they were carrying German submachine guns, navigation equipment and "four improvised explosive devices."

A video shared by news agencies and attributed to the FSB showed several bloodied bodies sprawled on the ground, wearing winter camouflage and carrying guns.

Russia has accused pro-Kyiv forces of a number of sabotage attacks, including a blast that damaged a bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia.

Last week, Russian lawmakers backed long prison terms for "saboteurs", pointing to emerging terror threats — including from foreigners — amid the Ukraine conflict.

