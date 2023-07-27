Russia Blocks Second Cargo Ship Over ‘Explosives Traces’

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it had found "explosives traces" on a cargo ship bound for the southern Russian port of Rostov-on-Don through the Black Sea.

The ship, Bmo River, arrived from Turkey and had previously sailed twice to the Ukrainian port of Reni, the state-run Interfax news agency reported, citing security officials.

"The foreign ship may have been used earlier to transport explosive substances to Ukraine," the FSB said.

"A decision was made to prevent the ship's passage under the shipping arch of the Kerch Strait and it has been turned back from Russian territorial waters," it added.