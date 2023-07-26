Russian Anti-War Sociologist Charged With 'Justifying Terrorism'

Boris Kagarlitsky, a Russian sociologist and Marxist theorist who has openly opposed Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, has been detained on charges of “justifying terrorism” online, his lawyer said Wednesday.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) transferred Kagarlitsky to the city of Syktyvkar in northwestern Russia’s republic of Komi, where the case against him is being investigated, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Kagarlitsky, a professor at the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences, faces up to seven years in prison under Russia’s laws on “justifiying terrorism.”

“Professor Kagarlitsky has never supported or justified terrorism in his activities,” the sociologist’s lawyer Sergei Yerokhov told reporters, adding that his client denies the charges.

“The purpose of all his speeches is to show the real problems the Russian state is facing,” Yerokhov added.