Moscow Says Foiled Bid By Ukraine 'Saboteurs' to Enter Russia

Russia said Thursday its security forces had foiled an attempt by a group of Ukrainian "saboteurs" to enter Russia via the southern Bryansk region that borders Ukraine.

The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned saboteurs were acting inside Russia.

"Today, the border department of the FSB (security service) of the Bryansk region thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian saboteur group of 20 people that tried to cross into the Russian Federation near the village of Sluchovsk," regional governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces, together with the FSB, had "prevented an attempt to enter... the territory of the Russian Federation," by more than 15 people.

"The sabotage group was dispersed and, having suffered losses, withdrew to the territory of Ukraine," said the ministry statement.