Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s FSB Says 4 ‘Saboteurs’ Killed in Attempted Border Incursion in Bryansk Region

nac.gov.ru

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday that its agents killed four “saboteurs” who tried to cross into the western Bryansk region from Ukraine.

“FSB border guards, together with the units of Russia’s armed forces and the National Guard, thwarted an attempt to cross over the Russian state border in the Klimovsky district on Oct. 27,” the law enforcement body said.

The FSB said the four “eliminated saboteurs” had foreign-made weapons and explosive devices, as well as personal items indicating the fighters were not from Ukraine.

It made similar claims about foreign weapons in an August 2023 statement about killing four Ukrainian fighters who tried to cross into the Bryansk region through the nearby Starodubsky district.

This time, however, an FSB video shared by state-run news agencies showed a Canadian flag and a Polish-language prayer book next to the body of one of the alleged saboteurs.

Law enforcement authorities claimed a tattoo of angel wings on the body’s arm indicated that he was a member of the United States Army Rangers. It was not possible to independently verify the FSB’s claims.

Russia’s Bryansk region has been on high alert since a surprise Ukrainian incursion into the neighboring Kursk region in early August.

Read more about: FSB , Bryansk , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia’s FSB Says Captured Ukrainian Soldier in Kursk Region

The alleged Ukrainian soldier said his commanders issued shoot-to-kill orders during the recent incursion into Russia.
2 Min read

In Photos: FSB Veterans' Group Releases Hyper-Militarized, Pro-War 2024 Calendar

The calendar's content offers a glimpse into the pro-war imagery that has shaped many Russians' outlooks.
1 Min read

Russia Says Killed, Detained Ukrainian Saboteurs in Border Region

“The purpose of the saboteurs’ infiltration was to commit a series of high-profile terrorist acts on military and energy infrastructure,” the FSB...
2 Min read

Moscow Says Foiled Bid By Ukraine 'Saboteurs' to Enter Russia

The announcement came a day after President Vladimir Putin warned that saboteurs were acting inside Russia. 
2 Min read