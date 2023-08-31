Russia Says Killed, Detained Ukrainian Saboteurs in Border Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday it has repelled a Ukrainian sabotage group’s attempt to infiltrate western Russia’s Bryansk region, the second attempted incursion this month.

Two Ukrainian fighters were purportedly killed and five others were detained Wednesday, the FSB said in a statement.

Russia’s intelligence agency did not say how many Ukrainian fighters in total tried to cross into the Bryansk region, which borders both Ukraine and Belarus to the west.

The FSB noted that the group consisted of personnel from Ukraine’s SBU security service, the GUR military intelligence and the Spetsnaz special forces.

“The purpose of the saboteurs’ infiltration was to commit a series of high-profile terrorist acts on military and energy infrastructure,” the FSB said.