Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

FSB Charges Russian With Treason for Attempt to Enlist in Ukrainian Army

Igor Pokusin Igor Pokusin / VK

Russia’s FSB security service on Tuesday confirmed that it had arrested and charged a Russian citizen who attempted to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces earlier this year, according to state-run news agency TASS.

"The detainee decided to switch to the side of the enemy and join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to participate in combat operations as part of their ranks," the FSB press office said.

Sixty-year-old Igor Pokusin was detained at Krasnoyarsk airport in Siberia on Jul. 24 as he was boarding a plane to Kazakhstan, according to independent media outlet Baza

Over four months since he was detained, the FSB charged Pokusin with  “attempted treason” on Dec. 7.

According to FSB investigators, Pokusin had planned to reach Kazakhstan’s capital Astana and then “transit through Moldova to Ukraine” so he could “join the Armed Forces in order to fight against the Russian army.”

In July Russian President Vladimir Putin signed new amendments to the article of Russia’s criminal code on treason adding "defecting to the side of the enemy” to the list of treasonable offenses, with anyone found guilty facing anywhere between 12 and 20 years in jail.

Read more about: Ukraine war , FSB

Read more

ARRESTS IN ABSENTIA

Moscow Court Grants FSB Request to Arrest Ukrainian Ministers

Updates with court ruling, adds top three lines. A Moscow court on Tuesday ordered the arrest in absentia of two Ukrainian ministers after they were accused...
high-profile attack

‘A Signal to All of Us’: Moscow Blames Kyiv for Killing of Ideologue’s Daughter

"Pro-Kremlin speakers will understand the war is not an abstraction and it threatens them personally,” said one analyst.
war micromanagement

Putin Involved in Tactical Decision Making in East Ukraine – Reports

Western military officials assess Putin's level of engagement in the military push for Ukraine’s Donbas region to be very high.
FSB Claims

Russia Uncovers ‘Ukrainian Assasination Plot’ Against State TV Host

Officials alleged that the 'neo-Nazi assassins' were under orders from Ukraine’s Security Services.