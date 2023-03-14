Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Woman Charged With Treason for Donating $30 to Ukrainian Army

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a woman in the city of Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East on Monday for allegedly donating 2,500 rubles ($33) to a charity supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The woman, whose name and background have not been made public, is to be charged with treason according to an FSB report on the incident.

Footage released by the FSB shows a young woman walking down a street being set upon suddenly by two FSB agents who detained her forcibly while neither identifying themselves nor explaining what was going on.

She was then put in a minibus and taken to the regional FSB headquarters.

The secret service report claims that the woman was a supporter of former Khabarovsk Governor Sergei Furgal, who was sentenced to 22 years in prison earlier this year for his alleged ordering of contract killings.

On the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the security services to step up their fight against separatism, xenophobia and attempts to divide Russian society. 

Since then, there have been almost daily arrests made across Russia.

