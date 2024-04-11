Russia’s FSB Says Foiled Ukrainian Landing Attempt in Kherson Region

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that it thwarted an attempted landing in southern Ukraine’s partially occupied Kherson region carried out by Ukrainian special forces who received training from British commandos.

A video published by the Russian Defense Ministry broadcaster Zvezda showed what was said to be the Ukrainian special forces’ landing boat being struck with an explosive dropped from the air. The video then cuts to still images of bloodied bodies inside the boat and a cache of weapons laid out on the ground.

“The Ukrainian armed forces’ landing force was destroyed in the clashes,” the FSB said in a statement. It added that a Ukrainian serviceman, identified as 38-year-old “senior soldier” Yevhen Horyn, was captured following the thwarted landing attempt.

An FSB video shared by Zvezda contained Horyn’s lengthy account of being trained in the United Kingdom for a “special task,” as well as recent preparations to land at the Kherson region’s Tendra Spit “under the supervision of the British special services.” It was unclear whether his account was given under duress.