Krasnodar Drought Inflicts Nearly $600M in Crop Losses, Agribusiness Group Says

An ongoing drought in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region has caused around 46 billion rubles ($572 million) in agricultural losses so far this summer, the head of a local agribusiness lobby said Wednesday.

“Drought damage in the northern districts of [the Krasnodar region] totals about 46 billion rubles,” said Konstantin Yurov, chairman of the People’s Farmer of Kuban business association, in comments to local media. “That’s a loss of roughly 2.8 million tons of grain.”

The European Drought Observatory, operated by the European Commission’s Joint Research Center, reported that as of late July, most of northern Krasnodar had been experiencing the highest drought alert level, while the rest of the region faced warning and watch conditions.

Earlier this summer, authorities in Krasnodar declared a state of emergency across nine districts — roughly equivalent to U.S. counties — after a prolonged dry spell began affecting thousands of farmers in the region, a key hub for grain, vegetable and sunflower production. The state of emergency allows farmers to seek government assistance.