Russia Sees Wave of Criminal Cases Over Defense Contract Failures

Russian authorities have criminally charged at least 34 people over failures to fulfill state defense contracts since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported Monday, citing documents posted on the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction website.

Reuters identified at least 11 of the individuals charged as company heads and two as senior executives.

At least five have already been sentenced to prison terms of up to six years.

Around 15 remain in pre-trial detention.

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as first deputy of Russia's Military-Industrial Commission, warned defense industry leaders in 2023 that failure to meet contractual obligations could result in criminal penalties.