Mordovian Court Issues Russia’s First Fine for ‘Coercing’ a Woman to Have an Abortion

A judge in the republic of Mordovia has issued Russia’s first fine under a regional law banning the “coercion” of women into having abortions, an Orthodox-aligned anti-abortion group said Monday.
A magistrate judge in the city of Saransk fined a man 5,000 rubles ($63) for urging his then-girlfriend to terminate her pregnancy, according to the Women for Life group. The woman refused and later sought assistance from the organization, it added.
Mordovia was the first of now more than two dozen regions to ban what officials describe as the “coercion” of pregnant women into having an abortion. Those regional bans have come amid government efforts to counter Russia’s historically low birth rates.
Women for Life said it launched a chatbot encouraging women to report relatives, partners or medical workers who “advised” them to terminate a pregnancy.
Russian regional legislation defines “encouragement to have an abortion” as any attempt to pressure a pregnant woman into terminating her pregnancy through “persuasion, offers, bribery or deception.” Exceptions apply to doctors providing medical or social reasons for abortion.
Conservative lawmakers and activists with ties to the Russian Orthodox Church have pushed to extend similar restrictions nationwide, the exiled outlet Vyorstka reported earlier this year. The Kremlin has signaled openness to considering federal legislation, though officials have privately questioned its effectiveness.
Abortion in Russia remains legal on request up to the 12th week of pregnancy. The debate over restricting abortion access has intensified in recent years as the country confronts a demographic decline and the government promotes what it calls “traditional family values.”
