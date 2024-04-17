Russia Arrests Four Accused of Helping Ukraine Army

Russia arrested four people Wednesday, accusing them of sending money to Ukrainian armed forces and planning to join Kyiv's ranks, and separately placed an exiled feminist on its wanted list. The FSB detained two 19-year-olds in the city of Saransk in the republic of Mordovia, saying they had been planning to fight for Ukraine. Russian news agencies quoted the FSB as saying that the two had "planned to go to Ukraine through the territory of a third country in order to join combat operations against the Russian army." A criminal case on "participating in a terrorist organization" was opened against them.

The FSB also detained two people in the Siberian city of Tomsk for treason, accusing them of sending money to Kyiv's army. The pair had "committed state treason in the form of giving financial help to a foreign state in an act aimed at harming the security of the Russian Federation," it said. A treason case was opened against them. Russia's FSB security service regularly reports arrests of people accused of working for Ukraine, where Moscow has been fighting for more than two years. Moscow also put exiled feminist Zalina Marshenkulova on a wanted list.