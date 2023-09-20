Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says 4 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed

By AFP
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia said early Wednesday it had destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight in two western regions.

In the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, an attack at around 9:00 pm by two drones had been "thwarted," the Russian Defense said on the messaging app Telegram. 

Another attack was reported in the Oryol region, which is located further north toward Moscow.

"The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over Belgorod and Oryol region by air defense systems on duty," the Defense Ministry said.

One of the drones was destroyed over Oryol around 10:30 pm, with another downed over Belgorod at about 11:45 pm, according to updates.

Russia's Defense Ministry did not say whether the drone downings had caused any damage or injuries.

Since Ukraine launched its counteroffensive in early June, Russia has faced mounting waves of drone attacks that have damaged buildings, including in the capital Moscow.

Russian officials have sought downplayed their significance.

