Far East Region Struggles to Meet Kremlin’s Military Recruitment Quotas, Leaked Video Shows

Officials in Russia’s Far Eastern republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have failed to meet quotas on recruitment of military volunteers for the war in Ukraine set by the Kremlin, according to leaked recordings of closed-door government meetings published by the Free Yakutia Foundation anti-war movement.

Sakha’s military recruitment head Alexander Avdonin said the republic recruited the lowest number of volunteers of all regions in Russia’s Far Eastern Military District after some of its uluses (districts) severely underperformed.

In the region’s Aldanskiy district, Avdonin said, officials managed to recruit only 36 men by September despite being expected to send 176 soldiers to the frontlines by the end of this year. Only 34 of 143 spots were filled in the Lenskiy district.

“The Defense Ministry and Dmitry Anatolyevich Medvedev — who monitors this all the time, daily — are already asking questions,” Avdonin said in a video recorded in September.

Medvedev, the former Russian president who now serves as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, now oversees the recruitment of volunteers for the Russian military.

“We have the lowest percentage [of recruits]…so there will be some repercussions,” Avdonin added, while calling on ulus heads to develop individual recruitment plans and accelerate their efforts.