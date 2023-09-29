Russian Military Says 'No Plans' for New Mobilization

The Russian military will not mobilize reserves as it gears up for an annual call-up of young men for compulsory military service, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

“There are no plans for additional mobilization measures,” deputy head of the military’s mobilization department, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, said in a briefing.

The fall military call-up will begin as scheduled on Oct. 1 and no conscripts will be sent to fight in Ukraine during their 12-month training period, he added.

Russia enlisted 147,000 men during this year’s spring call-up.