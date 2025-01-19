Moscow Accuses Ukraine of Killing Civilians in Occupied Border Region

Russia on Sunday said it had opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Ukrainian troops killed civilians in a Russian village that had been seized by Kyiv's army.

Ukraine has taken dozens of border settlements under its control in the western Russian Kursk region since launching a surprise offensive there last August and says around 2,000 civilians still live in areas under its occupation.

Russia has slowly been pushing Ukraine back and has retaken a number of villages.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, on Sunday alleged Ukrainian troops "committed the murder of at least seven civilians, who were sheltering in the basement of a residential house" in the village of Russkoe Porechnoye, some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the border.

Several Russian state media outlets had overnight published a video, supplied by the army, that they said showed Russian troops discovering several dead bodies in a dark basement.

AFP could not immediately verify the claims or the video, which showed troops in a dark room moving blankets and clothes off the bodies and faces of what they said were dead civilians.

There has been no official response from Ukraine.