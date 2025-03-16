Russia Says Evacuated Over 350 Civilians From Retaken Areas in Kursk Region

Russia on Sunday said it has moved to safety 371 of its civilians from areas it retook from Ukrainian forces in its border Kursk region.
Little was known on civilian life in the areas held by Ukraine since last summer and there has been some anger in Russia about the fate of those left behind under Ukrainian control and the lack of information from local officials.
The civilians became trapped when Ukraine launched its surprise incursion in August 2024, more than two years into Russia's offensive.
"In total since March 12 from liberated inhabited areas 371 people have been moved, including 14 children," the acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said on social media.
Khinshtein said 220 of the civilians had been placed in temporary accommodation in the Kursk region, while the rest were staying with relatives.
The Russian Defense Ministry published images of mostly elderly people being taken by small vans from Sudzha and Kazachya Loknya, previously held by Ukraine.
The imagse showed people linimg up in a damaged school and being accompanied by Russian soldiers.
Some relatives of those stuck in Kyiv-held areas had pleaded for a civilian corridor to get them out, triggering concern and some anger at local Russian authorities.
It is unknown exactly how many civilians were left on the opposite side of the front line and cut off from their relatives in Kursk.
Ukraine has also been seeking the return of its civilians caught in Russian-occupied parts of the country since Moscow launched its 2022 offensive.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.