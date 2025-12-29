Russia Designates George Washington University ‘Undesirable’ Organization

Russia’s General Prosecutor’s Office on Monday designated the George Washington University an “undesirable” organization, accusing the U.S.-based institution of promoting anti-Russian sentiment and spreading false claims about the war in Ukraine.

The designation effectively bans the university from having any presence in Russia. Under Russian law, individuals found to be affiliated with an “undesirable” organization face up to four years in prison, while those deemed to organize its activities risk up to six years.

Prosecutors alleged that George Washington University had provided funding to media outlets and individuals labeled “foreign agents,” though they did not offer specific examples or evidence to support the claims.

The university hosts a prominent Russia studies program and employs a number of well-known foreign and Russian scholars.

In a statement, prosecutors claimed the university had “launched a media platform that compiles materials produced by foreign agents and undesirable organizations on Russia’s socio-political situation... and calls on authorities in Washington increase sanctions pressure on the country.”

While prosecutors did not name the outlet, the description appeared to refer to Russia Post, an expert journalism platform linked to the university’s Russia program. Russia Post’s website has previously been blocked in Russia.

Russia introduced its “undesirable” law in 2015, using it to crack down on independent media, opposition groups and foreign-funded organizations. Hundreds of organizations are currently blacklisted, including The Moscow Times.