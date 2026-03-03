Justice Ministry Designates UC Berkeley and Russian-American Association of Scientists as ‘Undesirable’

Russia’s Justice Ministry has designated UC Berkeley and the Russian-American Science Association (RASA) as “undesirable” organizations.

The designations effectively bar UC Berkeley and RASA from operating in Russia. Under Russian law, individuals affiliated with an “undesirable” entity face up to four years in prison, while organizers can be sentenced to up to six years.

According to the Justice Ministry’s website, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office approved the designations for UC Berkeley and RASA in February. Their names appeared in the ministry’s public “undesirable” database on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have not issued any statements on the reasons behind their designations.

