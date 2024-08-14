×
Ukrainian Army ‘Moving Further' Into Russia, Zelensky Says

By AFP
Ukrainian soldiers. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that his troops were "moving further" into Russia, as Kyiv's biggest ever cross-border attack stretched into a second week.

The Ukrainian army stormed into Russia's Kursk region on Aug. 6, capturing dozens of settlements in the biggest offensive by a foreign army on Russian soil since World War II.

Ukraine separately targeted four Russian airfields overnight with drones in the "largest attack" of its kind since Moscow invaded in 2022, a source in Kyiv's security services told AFP.

"In the Kursk region, we are moving further. From one to two kilometers (0.6-1.2 miles) in different areas since the beginning of the day," Zelensky said on social media.

He also said Ukraine had captured "more than 100 Russian servicemen" over the same period and that this would "speed up the return home of our boys and girls."

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it had repelled Ukrainian attempts to push further into five areas of the Kursk region.

"The attempts by enemy mobile units using armored equipment to break through deeper into Russian territory have been repelled," the military said.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Zelensky , Regions , Kursk

