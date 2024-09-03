UN Nuclear Head Says Discussed Kursk Plant Safety With Zelensky

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said he discussed the safety of Russia's Kursk nuclear plant with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, four weeks after Ukraine launched its unprecedented cross-border incursion.

Ukraine sent thousands of troops into the Kursk region on Aug. 6, triggering fighting less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) away from the nuclear plant.

Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), visited the plant last week, warning that its proximity to ongoing fighting in the Kursk region was "extremely serious."

Traveling to Ukraine this week, Grossi met Zelensky on Tuesday before he was due on Wednesday to again visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, which Russia captured shortly after invading its neighbor in February 2022.

"We had a general evaluation of what I saw [at the Kursk nuclear plant]... For me, it was important to transmit the impressions I got and, of course, to reiterate the importance of avoiding a situation there that would lead to a radiological emergency," Grossi told reporters after meeting Zelensky.