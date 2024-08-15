×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

UN Asks Moscow for Access to Embroiled Border Regions

By AFP
People seen evacuating border areas of the Kursk region. Maxim Grigoryev / TASS

The United Nations Human Rights Office said Thursday that it has asked authorities in Moscow to allow its representatives to visit Russian regions impacted by cross-border attacks from Ukrainian forces.

"I can confirm that the UN Human Rights Office has sent a request to the Russian authorities," Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the department, said in an email sent to AFP.

According to Throssel, the UN is seeking to conduct a human rights monitoring mission in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. The request was sent on Wednesday, she said.

The office has previously asked Moscow on several occasions for access to both Russian territory and Ukrainian territories under occupation, but to no avail, Throssel added.

The Ukrainian army stormed into the Kursk region last week Tuesday and has since captured dozens of towns and cities. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Kyiv intends to create a "buffer zone" in the region to prevent Russian cross-border strikes.

Ukraine’s top military commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said Thursday that Kyiv now controls around 1,150 square kilometers (444 square miles) of territory in the Kursk region.

The offensive has forced thousands to flee border areas, including in the neighboring Belgorod region, which declared a state of emergency on Wednesday.

Read more about: United Nations , Kursk , Ukraine war

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

surprise attack

Putin Blasts 'Indiscriminate' Ukrainian Incursion Into Border Region

“The Kyiv regime has launched another large-scale provocation,” Putin told government officials.
2 Min read
unprepared region

‘Why Did Our State Allow This?’: Russians in Border Region Slam Officials’ Inaction as Ukrainian Forces Attack

Local officials reported at least five people killed and 24 injured in the apparent attack by Ukraine's military.
3 Min read
border battle

Russian Army Says Clashes in Kursk Region Ongoing, Denies Ukrainian Advances

Regional authorities said “several thousand” people were evacuated from areas where fighting first broke out early Tuesday.
2 Min read
controversial representative

Wish You Were (Not) Here: Pink Floyd's Waters Slammed for UN Speech on Ukraine

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters was denounced by Ukraine Wednesday after he told the United Nations Security Council that Russia's invasion of its neighbor...