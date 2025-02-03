Deputy Governor of Russia’s Primorye Region Killed in Kursk

The deputy governor of Far East Russia’s Primorye region was killed in the southwestern Kursk region, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed since Kyiv launched a surprise border incursion in August.

Primorye region Governor Oleg Kozhemyako announced Sunday that Deputy Governor Sergei Yefremov, 51, was killed “while returning from a combat mission.”

Yefremov’s vehicle struck a mine in the Kursk region, according to the Kommersant business daily, which cited unnamed sources.

Kozhemyako appointed Yefremov as deputy governor in February 2023. However, Yefremov had been leading the Tigr battalion — a regional volunteer unit attached to Russia’s elite 155th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade — since July 2022, months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.