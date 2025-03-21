Russia and Ukraine Trade Blame for Attack on Gas Pumping Station in Kursk Region

Russia and Ukraine on Friday accused each other of shelling a gas pumping station in the southwestern Kursk region overnight, days after the two warring sides agreed to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military and Russian pro-war bloggers reported a strike on the nonfunctioning Sudzha gas pumping and metering station, with images showing a huge fire lighting up the night sky.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces dismissed Russian military bloggers’ claims that it was responsible for the attack, calling it part of a “campaign to discredit Ukraine.”

“Today, the enemy has ramped up its planned destructive information influence with another provocation — it fired artillery at this facility [in Sudzha],” the General Staff claimed in a statement.

“The [Sudzha] station was repeatedly shelled by the Russians themselves,” it added, citing what it said were similar incidents last summer.

Later on Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that retreating Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region attacked the Sudzha gas pumping station, calling it a “deliberate provocation... aimed at undermining the peace initiatives of the U.S. President.”