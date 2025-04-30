Support The Moscow Times!
Kursk Governor Says 288 Civilians Were Killed During Ukraine's Incursion

By AFP
The Kursk region city of Sudzha, which was controlled by Ukrainian troops for months. vk.com/sudgaonline

Russia on Wednesday said that 288 civilians were killed during Ukraine's months-long incursion into the Kursk region, which Moscow claimed to have fully cleared of Kyiv's forces over the weekend.

Kyiv sent its troops across the border in August 2024 as a riposte to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in recent days that it had, with the help of North Korean troops, ousted Ukrainian troops from the western border region, while Kyiv said it is still fighting there.

"According to Health Ministry data, since August, the health of 791 people was harmed, of which 288 were killed," Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinstein said on social media.

He added that the authorities were far from recovering all the bodies of killed civilians from the border areas.

Khinstein gave no details on how the civilians died.

President Vladimir Putin has vowed to punish any Ukrainian troops taken captive in the Kursk region and treat them as "terrorists."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a conflict that has since killed thousands.

