Russian Military Says Creating ‘Security Belt’ Around Border in Ukraine's Sumy Region

Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday that its forces were establishing a buffer zone in the areas of northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region that border southwestern Russia's Kursk region, where Moscow recently said it forced out Kyiv's troops.

President Vladimir Putin proposed establishing the so-called “buffer zone” to safeguard the Kursk region from future attacks during his visit there in March. His proposal was followed by reports of a potential Russian offensive, which Ukraine's top commander confirmed last month.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov told Putin last week that the Kursk region had been “fully liberated” with the help of North Korean soldiers. Kyiv maintains that its forces are still present in parts of the Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched a surprise incursion in August 2024.