EU Offers to Help Repair Pipeline Carrying Russian Oil to Hungary

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday that the bloc will help repair a damaged pipeline that pumps Russian oil through Ukraine to Hungary, coming after tensions between Hungary and Ukraine escalated over delays in restoring flows.

The dispute has intensified in recent days, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán using the issue to block an EU loan of 90 billion euros ($104 billion) to Ukraine and a new round of sanctions against Russia.

In a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa said they hoped a “rapid repair” of the pipeline would allow the bloc to move forward with both the loan and sanctions package.

“The EU has offered Ukraine technical support and funding. The Ukrainians have welcomed and accepted this offer,” von der Leyen said in a statement released alongside the correspondence.

“European experts are available immediately,” she said.