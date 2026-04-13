Moscow Warns of ‘Perfect Storm’ for EU After Orbán’s Defeat in Hungary

While the Kremlin said it respected the results of Sunday’s Hungarian elections that saw far-right populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán defeated, other officials and pro-Kremlin figures said the outcome would “only accelerate the EU’s collapse.”

Orbán had been one of Europe’s most Kremlin-friendly leaders during his 16 years in power, using Hungary’s veto to repeatedly delay decisions on aid to Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia. He conceded defeat to center-right, pro-EU challenger Péter Magyar following a landslide vote in what observers call a setback for right-wing populism worldwide.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow respects the election result and expects “pragmatic contacts” with the new government in Budapest.

“The Hungarians have made their choice. We respect this choice. We expect to continue our pragmatic contacts with the new leadership of Hungary,” Peskov said. “What actions the new Hungarian leadership will take — we will probably have to be patient and see how things develop.”

“Once again, we are interested in building good relations with Hungary, as well as with all European countries. … Unfortunately, we cannot yet speak of reciprocity from European countries, but Russia remains open to dialogue,” he said.

State-run broadcaster Rossia 24 opened its Monday news segment on Hungary’s elections with Peskov’s comments.

While the Kremlin struck a measured tone, other officials and pro-Kremlin voices seized on the chance to criticize Russia’s adversaries in Europe.

Kirill Dmitriev, a Kremlin envoy in U.S.-led talks on ending the war in Ukraine, said Orbán’s defeat would “just accelerate the collapse of the EU.”

“Check if I am right in four months,” Dmitriev, who also serves as CEO of Russia’s Direct Investment Fund, added on X.