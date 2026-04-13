Hungary’s New Leader Says He’s Willing to Negotiate With Putin, But Not as a ‘Friend’

Péter Magyar, Hungary’s center-right leader who unseated Viktor Orbán as prime minister in a landslide election victory on Sunday, said he is willing to talk to President Vladimir Putin “but will not be friends” with the Russian leader.

“Naturally, if the situation arises, one must sit down with the Russian president,” Magyar said in an interview with the newspaper Nepszava published on Saturday, just ahead of his election win. “If necessary, we will negotiate, but we will not be friends.”

Magyar’s Tisza party secured a two-thirds majority in Hungary’s parliament amid record voter turnout. The defeat of Orbán’s Fidesz party is widely viewed as a setback for his international allies, including Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin said Monday it “respected the choice” Hungarians made in Sunday’s election.

“We hope to maintain pragmatic relations with Hungary’s new leadership,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We’ve heard that it is open to dialogue. Of course, that would be useful for both Moscow and Budapest.”