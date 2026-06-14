Putin, Zelensky Discuss Ukraine, Iran Wars With Trump 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he will discuss the Russian invasion and efforts to end it during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in France.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump's 80th birthday, Zelensky spoke by phone with the U.S. leader.

The call was made public shortly before the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin also rang Trump to speak about the wars in Ukraine and Iran.

Zelensky said on social media he and Trump “discussed things that could help bring about peace now, and I informed the president about the latest developments on the battlefield and how our position has strengthened.”

“We agreed that we will discuss more during our meeting at the G7 Summit. We have some good ideas that could help advance peace and protect lives,” Zelensky added.

Trump will take part in a G7 working session with Zelensky in France on Tuesday.

U.S.-led talks to end the conflict in Ukraine — grinding through its fifth year — have been sidelined by the Iran war and Russian advances on the battlefield are showing signs of losing steam.

Trump has pushed both sides to end the conflict after initially boasting he could end the war within a day of taking office.

He also repeatedly leaned on Ukraine to make compromises with Russia, which invaded in February 2022.