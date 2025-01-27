EU Renews Russia Sanctions After Hungary Stalling

The European Union on Monday agreed to extend its sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine, after Hungary agreed to the move following weeks of stalling.

"EU foreign ministers just agreed to extend again the sanctions on Russia. This will continue to deprive Moscow of revenues to finance its war," the bloc's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

The EU's 27 states have to agree unanimously to extend the sanctions every six months and the next deadline was looming on Jan. 31.

Hungary — one of the friendliest countries to Russia in the EU — had left other member states fuming by refusing to greenlight the latest rollover.

Budapest at first said it wanted to wait for new U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration to sign off.