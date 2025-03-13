Russia Expands EU Entry Ban in Retaliation to War Anniversary Sanctons

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it “significantly” expanded its entry ban on European officials, activists and scientists in response to the EU’s latest sanctions imposed on the third anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Brussel’s 16th round of sanctions, adopted on Feb. 24, targeted Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” used to bypass oil export restrictions, banks that help evade sanctions, media outlets broadcasting in the EU and gaming consoles that could be repurposed for drone use.

The package also includes restrictions on Russian aluminum imports.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry did not disclose the number or names of those impacted by its retaliatory travel ban but said it applies to officials from EU member states’ security agencies, government institutions and businesses involved in military aid to Ukraine.

It also targets EU figures engaged in prosecuting Russian officials, promoting the creation of a tribunal for Russia’s leadership or backing efforts to seize Russian state assets for Ukraine’s benefit.