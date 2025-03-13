Russia Expands EU Entry Ban in Retaliation to War Anniversary Sanctons

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it “significantly” expanded its entry ban on European officials, activists and scientists in response to the EU’s latest sanctions imposed on the third anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Brussel’s 16th round of sanctions, adopted on Feb. 24, targeted Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” used to bypass oil export restrictions, banks that help evade sanctions, media outlets broadcasting in the EU and gaming consoles that could be repurposed for drone use.
The package also includes restrictions on Russian aluminum imports.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry did not disclose the number or names of those impacted by its retaliatory travel ban but said it applies to officials from EU member states’ security agencies, government institutions and businesses involved in military aid to Ukraine.
It also targets EU figures engaged in prosecuting Russian officials, promoting the creation of a tribunal for Russia’s leadership or backing efforts to seize Russian state assets for Ukraine’s benefit.
In addition, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it banned civil society activists accused of “Russophobia,” members of the scientific community and lawmakers from the European Parliament and individual EU nations who supported anti-Russian resolutions.
The ministry vowed to continue pursuing Russia’s national interests and defending what it called a “new and just world order.”
Since Moscow launched what it terms a “special military operation” in Ukraine three years ago, the EU has sanctioned some 2,000 officials and entities.
Shortly after Russia’s announcement, the EU’s foreign policy branch said it had begun work on a 17th sanctions package, according to the news agency Interfax.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.