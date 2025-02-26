Hungary Seeking to Lift EU Sanctions From Russian Billionaires – Systema

Hungary is pushing to remove seven Russian billionaires and one federal minister from the EU’s sanctions list before agreeing to extend sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, the investigative news outlet Systema reported Wednesday, citing two anonymous EU officials.

Reuters previously reported that Hungary had demanded the lifting of EU travel bans and asset freezes on eight Russians but did not identify them by name.

According to Systema, an affiliate of the U.S.-funded news organization Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, billionaires Alisher Usmanov, Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven are among those on the list presented by Hungarian officials. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev is also listed.

Seven of the eight individuals, besides Degtyarev, had previously challenged the sanctions in EU courts.