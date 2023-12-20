EU Court Rejects Abramovich’s Appeal to Lift Sanctions

A European Union court has dismissed Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich’s challenge to remove war-related sanctions against him, the Court of Justice of the EU said Wednesday.

The EU included Abramovich in its sanctions list in March 2022, one month after Russia invaded Ukraine, for his alleged ties to President Vladimir Putin and contributions to Russia’s war budget as a majority shareholder of the steel giant Evraz.

“The [European] Council did not in fact err in its assessment by deciding to include then maintain Mr. Abramovich’s name on the lists,” the General Court of the European Union said in a statement.

Abramovich, who holds Russian, Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has denied financial ties to the Kremlin.

The 57-year-old former Chelsea Football Club owner, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $9.2 billion, has been sanctioned by the EU, British and Canada — but not the United States.