Sanctioned Billionaires Fridman, Aven to Sell Alfa Bank Stake in $2.3Bln Deal – FT

Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven are set to offload their stakes in Alfa Bank, Russia’s largest private bank, in a $​​2.3-billion deal, the Financial Times reported late Thursday.

Fridman, the co-founder of Alfa Group, and Aven, who headed Alfa until March 2022, are seeking the removal of Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

The two men’s longtime business partner Andrei Kosogov has agreed to buy their 45% stake in Alfa Bank from its Cyprus-based parent company, FT reported, citing four people with direct knowledge of the deal.

Kosogov, who has not been targeted by Western sanctions, confirmed that a sale had been agreed but offered no further details.

Fridman and Aven “want to do everything they can to get out of their Russian assets so that sanctions will be removed,” FT quoted one source with knowledge of the transaction as saying.