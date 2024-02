EU Vows To Hold Putin Accountable at Navalny Widow Meeting

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Monday pledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be held to account for Alexei Navalny's death after he met the opposition leader and Kremlin foe's widow.

Navalny's death in an Arctic prison last week has shocked Russia's exiled opposition which — along with the West — pointed the finger at the Kremlin.

"We expressed the EU's deepest condolences to Yulia Navalnaya. Vladimir Putin and his regime will be held accountable for the death of Alexei Navalny," Josep Borrell wrote on X.

"As Yulia said, Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin. We will continue our support to Russia's civil society and independent media."

Navalnaya addressed foreign ministers from the EU's 27 nations in Brussels after vowing to carry on her husband's fight against Putin's vicelike grip on Russia.

European diplomats said that she reiterated her determination to keep up the struggle and called on the bloc to do more to target Putin's circle — drawing a standing ovation from the room.

She also warned against striking any deals with the Russian leader or hoping that he would change, they said.