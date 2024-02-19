Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Vows To Hold Putin Accountable at Navalny Widow Meeting

By AFP
Updated:
Yulia Navalnaya and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels. Josep Borrell / X

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Monday pledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be held to account for Alexei Navalny's death after he met the opposition leader and Kremlin foe's widow.

Navalny's death in an Arctic prison last week has shocked Russia's exiled opposition which — along with the West — pointed the finger at the Kremlin.

"We expressed the EU's deepest condolences to Yulia Navalnaya. Vladimir Putin and his regime will be held accountable for the death of Alexei Navalny," Josep Borrell wrote on X.

"As Yulia said, Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin. We will continue our support to Russia's civil society and independent media."

Navalnaya addressed foreign ministers from the EU's 27 nations in Brussels after vowing to carry on her husband's fight against Putin's vicelike grip on Russia.

European diplomats said that she reiterated her determination to keep up the struggle and called on the bloc to do more to target Putin's circle — drawing a standing ovation from the room.

She also warned against striking any deals with the Russian leader or hoping that he would change, they said.

EU ministers at the meeting were weighing their — limited — options for inflicting new costs on the Kremlin over his death.

The EU has already imposed unprecedented sanctions on Moscow, including on Putin, over its invasion of Ukraine and officials concede it will be difficult to impose further major pain after Navalny's death.

But Borrell said he expected EU member states to propose fresh sanctions on those directly responsible for Navalny's treatment, including in Russia's prison system.

He said that Brussels would rename its global human rights sanctions blacklist after Navalny in a symbolic move.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ministers would "initiate further sanctions measures" over Navalny's death.

"The Russian brutal war of aggression... is not just a war against Ukraine, but against freedom itself," she said.

Other ministers said the death of Putin's greatest domestic foe should serve to bolster backing for Kyiv as its outgunned forces struggle to hold back Russia.

"Putin is a murderer. Putin has murdered one person who fought for freedom for democracy, and this is exactly why we have to keep going," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"The most clear response would be if we finally do our job. We have to support Ukraine."

That was echoed by Belgian minister Hadja Lahbib who warned that the death of Navalny served to underline the threat the Kremlin poses as it presses its offensive on Ukraine.

"We must be aware of what is at stake today," she said.

"If Russia manages to expand, it is a dictatorship that will expand and move a little closer to the European Union."

Read more about: European Union , Sanctions , Navalny

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

transit travel

Russian Tourists' Luxury Cars Fill Up Helsinki Airport

Russians are bypassing EU airspace bans by to driving across the border to Finland and then flying further into Europe.
News Analysis

Navalny Supporters Abroad Urge West to Get Serious About Sanctions

Anti-Kremlin voices back campaigns for tough personal sanctions on oligarchs and Putin allies.
TOUGH RESPONSE

MEPs: Sanction Oligarchs, Stop Nord Stream 2 After Navalny Detention

A European Parliament motion calls for an end to the controversial pipeline, but officials warn the EU can do little to stop it.
KLEPTOCRACY

Navalny Ally Names Kremlin Critic’s Top 8 Sanctions Targets

In list drawn up before his detention, Alexei Navalny named Roman Abramovich as top target for Western sanctions, according to key ally.